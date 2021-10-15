Left Menu

FACTBOX-Reaction to the killing of UK lawmaker David Amess

Thoughts are with his wife and their children." NADHIM ZAHAWI, EDUCATION MINISTER "Rest In Peace Sir David. You will be missed by many." SAJID JAVID, HEALTH MINISTER "Devastated to learn of Sir David Amess' murder. We will miss you." BRENDAN COX, HUSBAND OF LABOUR LAWMAKER JO COX WHO WAS MURDERED IN 2016 "My thoughts and love are with David's family.

FACTBOX-Reaction to the killing of UK lawmaker David Amess

A British lawmaker in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party was stabbed to death on Friday in a church by a man who walked into a meeting with voters from his electoral district, police said.

Below is reaction to the death of David Amess: CARRIE JOHNSON, WIFE OF PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON

"Absolutely devastating news about Sir David Amess. He was hugely kind and good. An enormous animal lover and a true gent. This is so completely unjust. Thoughts are with his wife and their children." NADHIM ZAHAWI, EDUCATION MINISTER

"Rest In Peace Sir David. You were a champion for animal welfare, the less fortunate, and the people of Southend West. You will be missed by many." SAJID JAVID, HEALTH MINISTER

"Devastated to learn of Sir David Amess' murder. A great man, a great friend, and a great MP killed while fulfilling his democratic role. My heart goes out to Julia, his family, and all who loved him. Let us remember him and what he did with his life." TRACEY CROUCH, CONSERVATIVE LAWMAKER AND FORMER MINISTER

"Heartbroken. I could write reams on how Sir David was one of the kindest, most compassionate, well liked colleagues in Parliament. But I can't. I feel sick. I am lost. "Rest in Peace. A little light went out in Parliament today. We will miss you."

BRENDAN COX, HUSBAND OF LABOUR LAWMAKER JO COX WHO WAS MURDERED IN 2016 "My thoughts and love are with David's family. They are all that matter now. This brings everything back. The pain, the loss, but also how much love the public gave us following the loss of Jo. I hope we can do the same for David now."

