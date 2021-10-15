Left Menu

Flags flown at half mast in tribute to murdered British lawmaker

The union flags outside parliament and above Prime Minister Boris Johnson's home in Downing Street were lowered to half-mast as a mark of respect after a British lawmaker was stabbed to death on Friday. David Amess, a 69-year-old lawmaker from Johnson's Conservative Party, was stabbed to death in a church by a man who lunged at him at a meeting with voters, knifing him repeatedly.

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 21:06 IST
The union flags outside parliament and above Prime Minister Boris Johnson's home in Downing Street were lowered to half-mast as a mark of respect after a British lawmaker was stabbed to death on Friday.

David Amess, a 69-year-old lawmaker from Johnson's Conservative Party, was stabbed to death in a church by a man who lunged at him at a meeting with voters, knifing him repeatedly. "Flags across parliament are being lowered to half-mast following the news," said Lindsay Hoyle, the speaker of the House of Commons. "Our thoughts and prayers are with David's family, friends and colleagues."

Colleagues from across parliament expressed their shock, and paid tribute to Amess, one of Britain's longest-serving lawmakers, who was first elected in 1983.

