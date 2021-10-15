Left Menu

Sidhu meets Rahul Gandhi

No decision on his resignation has been taken yet by the party leadership.During the meeting with Venugopal and Rawat, the Punjab Congress leader raised his concerns over the 18-point agenda taken by the leadership on which actions are pending.

Navjot Singh Sidhu, who had resigned as Punjab Congress president last month, met former party chief Rahul Gandhi here on Friday.

The meeting comes a day after an hour-long meeting with AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and party general secretary incharge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat at the AICC headquarters amid indications that he may continue as state Congress chief.

After the meeting, Sidhu had said he has full faith in the leadership of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and any decision taken by her will be acceptable.

Sidhu had resigned as Punjab Congress chief on September 28 after he posted his resignation letter on Twitter. No decision on his resignation has been taken yet by the party leadership.

During the meeting with Venugopal and Rawat, the Punjab Congress leader raised his concerns over the 18-point agenda taken by the leadership on which actions are pending. These include action against those involved in the sacrilege issue and the drugs mafia.

Sidhu had recently raised objections over the appointment of the new Punjab Police chief and the advocate general.

