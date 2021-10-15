Czech PM Babis prepared to transfer power to opposition -CTK agency

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis is prepared to hand power to a bloc of opposition parties that won a combined majority in the lower house of parliament in an election last weekend, news agency CTK quoted him as saying on Friday.

Two opposition coalitions, the centre-right Together and the liberal Pirates/Mayors, won 108 seats between them in the 200-seat lower house of parliament and have said they want to form a government together. Babis, head of the centrist ANO party, had acknowledged the opposition win but until Friday held out the possibility he may still have the first stab at forming a new cabinet as the head of the biggest single party in parliament. "We will hand it over to the new coalition and we will be in opposition," he said.

President Milos Zeman, an ally of Babis, said before the election that he would nominate the head of the biggest party to make the first attempt at forming a new government. However, Zeman, 77, has made no comment on the matter since the election as he was admitted to an intensive care unit of a Prague hospital on Sunday and is being treated for a complication related to an undisclosed chronic illness.

Babis said he would reject a mandate from the president if he were offered it, CTK quoted him as saying on Frekvence 1 radio. Given a lack of potential coalition partners, any Babis-led Cabinet would almost certainly fail to win the necessary vote of confidence in the lower house, though the attempt could have extended his stint in power for possibly a number of months.

Babis's departure after four years will resolve conflicts of interest he was accused of as the founder of a farming, food, chemicals and media empire, Agrofert, which he put into trust funds before becoming prime minister. He denied any wrongdoing. The European Commission halted payments of development subsidies to Agrofert, and some other payments while demanding improvement of general conflict of interest controls.

The new government may also be less keen on a close relationship with Hungary's Viktor Orban, whom Babis considers an ally. The incoming coalition has also pledged to slash the budget deficit proposed for next year. The public finance deficit, of which the central budget is a bulk, is seen by the Finance Ministry at 5% of gross domestic product in 2022.

The five parties have not revealed any concrete plans yet. A new cabinet may only be appointed after a parliamentary session due to start on Nov. 8.

Uncertainty over Zeman's health may cause a delay. If the president is incapacitated, both houses of parliament can relieve him of duties, and the task of appointing the new prime minister would go to the speaker of the new lower house, who will be chosen by the new majority.

