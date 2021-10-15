Left Menu

Maharashtra BJP leaders hit back at CM Thackeray

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Friday hit back at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for his tirade against the former ally, and alleged that the Sena had negotiated with then prime minister Indira Gandhi when she announced Emergency.Speaking to reporters in Kolhapur, Patil criticized Thackeray over the latters speech at the Shiv Senas Dussehra rally.Thackeray targeted the RSS saying they were never part of the freedom struggle.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-10-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 23:19 IST
Maharashtra BJP leaders hit back at CM Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Friday hit back at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for his tirade against the former ally, and alleged that the Sena had ''negotiated'' with then prime minister Indira Gandhi when she announced Emergency.

Speaking to reporters in Kolhapur, Patil criticized Thackeray over the latter's speech at the Shiv Sena's Dussehra rally.

“Thackeray targeted the RSS saying they were never part of the freedom struggle. I want to know where was Shiv Sena when it negotiated with then prime minister Indira Gandhi who imposed Emergency and sent several leaders, party workers and journalists behind bars. She tried to end the democracy,'' the BJP leader said.

“Thackeray also targeted the Union government but selectively forgot to mention that Maharashtra received lots of aid in the form of PPE kits, masks, vaccines and ventilators (after the coronavirus pandemic began),'' Patil added. While Thackeray patted himself on the back for announcing Rs 10,000 crore assistance for farmers hit by natural calamities, the previous Devendra Fadnavis-led government had given aid of Rs 20,400 per hectare for crops on non-irrigated land, Rs 54,000 per hectare for crops on irrigated land and Rs 75,000 per hectare for multi-year crops, Patil said.

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Pravin Darekar said, “I was expecting some development-related announcements from chief minister Thackeray. But he kept on expressing his displeasure about the Union government.” PTI ND KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1; Athletics-'A great talent'- fellow athletes pay tribute to Kenyan Tirop and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1...

 Global
3
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
4
Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but citizens first; New Zealand reports 65 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but ci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021