Hindutva means love for nation, it is social service: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said Hindutva means love for the nation and it is a social service.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-10-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 23:52 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said Hindutva means love for the nation and it is a social service. Addressing an event, Thackeray said, "Hindutva means love for the nation. Balasaheb had said that we are citizens first, religion comes later. When we step out of houses by keeping religion at home, the nation becomes our religion. It is our duty to speak against anyone who does anything in religion's name," he stated.

The chief minister said Hindutva is a social service. "People say that Garba is not being allowed, what kind of Hindutva is this? Hindutva is a social service. We do not think of religion or caste at the time of donating blood. We do not see if the blood is Hindu, Muslim or Marathi. Shivaji Maharaj and Shiv Sena founder had taught us that we should not be afraid of anything. We are not scared of ED and CBI. We are not the ones to hide behind Police after making threats," he stated.

He said Shiv Sena parted ways with the BJP because the party did not conform to the promise. "Two rallies happening today-ours and RSS'. Our paths may be different, ideology is same-Hindutva, so we went with BJP. You did not conform to promise, otherwise, we would have been together. I became chief minister for the promise I made to my father. Other Shiv Sainiks will be the chief minister too," the Maharashtra chief minister alleged.

"Maharashtra is viewed from a different perspective. If something happens in Maharashtra they say democracy was murdered here. If this is the case in Maharashtra, then what did happen in Uttar Pradesh?" he added. (ANI)

