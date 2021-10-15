Biden says former president Clinton seems to be doing well
Reuters | Hartford | Updated: 15-10-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 23:54 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that Bill Clinton seemed to be doing well, after the former president was hospitalized due to an infection.
"I know you're asking about President Clinton," Biden, who plans to speak with Clinton later on Friday, said at an event where he was touting his economic agenda. "He seems to be, God willing, doing well."
