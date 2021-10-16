FACTBOX-Reaction to the killing of UK lawmaker David Amess

A British lawmaker was stabbed to death on Friday at a meeting with voters from his constituency.

Below is reaction to the death of David Amess: BORIS JOHNSON, PRIME MINSTER

"Above all he was one of the kindest, nicest, most gentle people in politics. "David was a man who believed passionately in this country and in its future and we have lost today a fine public servant and a much loved friend and colleague and our thoughts are very much today with his wife, his children and his family."

WILLIAM AND KATE, DUKE AND DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE "We are shocked and saddened by the murder of Sir David Amess, who dedicated 40 years of his life to serving his community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues."

ANTONY BLINKEN, U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE "The United States sends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Sir David Amess of the United Kingdom, a dedicated public servant and lawmaker. An attack on elected officials is an attack on democracy."

CARRIE JOHNSON, WIFE OF PRIME MINISTER JOHNSON "Absolutely devastating news about Sir David Amess. He was hugely kind and good. An enormous animal lover and a true gent. This is so completely unjust."

SIMON COVENEY, IRISH FOREIGN MINISTER "What a shocking and tragic incident. Our thoughts and sincere sympathies are with family, friends and political colleagues of Sir David Amess MP."

NICOLA STURGEON, FIRST MINISTER OF SCOTLAND "In a democracy, politicians must be accessible and open to scrutiny, but no one deserves to have their life taken while working for and representing their constituents."

JOAO VALE DE ALMEIDA, EU AMBASSADOR TO THE UK "Very shocked by the news of the death of MP Sir David Amess following a horrific attack. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones."

JUSTIN WELBY, ARCHBISHOP OF CANTERBURY "Sir David Amess dedicated his life to championing causes he believed in, serving constituents and his country for almost forty years as a Member of Parliament. He was a devout Roman Catholic whose deep faith fuelled his sense of justice. We are richer for his life, and we are all the poorer for his untimely death."

DOMINIC RAAB, UK DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER "Heartbroken that we have lost Sir David Amess MP. A great common sense politician and a formidable campaigner with a big heart, and tremendous generosity of spirit - including towards those he disagreed with. RIP my friend."

RISHI SUNAK, UK FINANCE MINISTER "The worst aspect of violence is its inhumanity. It steals joy from the world and can take from us that which we love the most. Today it took a father, a husband, and a respected colleague. All my thoughts and prayers are with Sir David’s loved ones."

LIZ TRUSS, UK FOREIGN MINISTER "Devastated to hear the terrible news about Sir David Amess MP. He was a lovely, lovely man and a superb parliamentarian. My thoughts are with all his family and friends."

PRITI PATEL, UK INTERIOR MINISTER "That he was killed while going about his constituency duties is heartbreaking beyond words. It represents a senseless attack on democracy itself.

"Questions are rightly being asked about the safety of our country's elected representatives and I will provide updates in due course." KEIR STARMER, OPPOSITION LABOUR PARTY LEADER

"This is a dark and shocking day. The whole country will feel it acutely, perhaps the more so because we have, heartbreakingly, been here before." LINDSAY HOYLE, SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE OF COMMONS

"This is an incident that will send shockwaves across the parliamentary community and the whole country. In the coming days we will need to discuss and examine MPs’ security and any measures to be taken, but for now, our thoughts and prayers are with David’s family, friends and colleagues." BRENDAN COX, HUSBAND OF LABOUR LAWMAKER JO COX WHO WAS MURDERED IN 2016

"My thoughts and love are with David's family. They are all that matter now. This brings everything back. The pain, the loss, but also how much love the public gave us following the loss of Jo. I hope we can do the same for David now." TONY BLAIR, FORMER LABOUR PRIME MINISTER

"David and I came into Parliament together in 1983. Though on opposite political sides I always found him a courteous, decent and thoroughly likeable colleague who was respected across the House. This is a terrible and sad day for our democracy." GORDON BROWN, FORMER LABOUR PRIME MINISTER

"Saddened and shocked to hear about the death of Sir David Amess. My condolences to his family and friends." DAVID CAMERON, FORMER CONSERVATIVE PRIME MINISTER

"David Amess was a kind & thoroughly decent man - & he was the most committed MP you could ever hope to meet. Words cannot adequately express the horror of what has happened today. Right now, my heart goes out to David's family." THERESA MAY, FORMER CONSERVATIVE PRIME MINISTER

"Heartbreaking to hear of the death of Sir David Amess. A decent man and respected Parliamentarian, killed in his own community while carrying out his public duties. A tragic day for our democracy. My thoughts and prayers are with David’s family." JOHN MAJOR, FORMER CONSERVATIVE PRIME MINISTER

"This is truly heartbreaking news of a good and decent man who – for over 30 years – was a dedicated public servant. My heart goes out to his family."

