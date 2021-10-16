Left Menu

Biden says those who refuse to testify in Jan 6 probe should be prosecuted

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday the U.S. Justice Department should prosecute people who are subpoenaed by a congressional select committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol but refuse to testify. "I hope that the committee goes after them and holds them accountable," Biden said when asked by reporters at the White House about those defying the subpoenas issued by the U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the riot.

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2021 04:39 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 04:39 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday the U.S. Justice Department should prosecute people who are subpoenaed by a congressional select committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol but refuse to testify.

"I hope that the committee goes after them and holds them accountable,” Biden said when asked by reporters at the White House about those defying the subpoenas issued by the U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the riot. Asked whether he believed the Justice Department should prosecute those defying subpoenas, Biden said, "I do, yes."

The committee said on Thursday it would convene a business meeting on Tuesday to vote on adopting a contempt report against Steve Bannon, a longtime adviser to former President Donald Trump. It said Bannon had refused to cooperate with its investigation.

