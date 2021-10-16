Left Menu

PM Modi to address 82nd edition of Mann Ki Baat on Oct 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 82nd episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on October 24.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2021 07:30 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 07:30 IST
PM Modi to address 82nd edition of Mann Ki Baat on Oct 24
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 82nd episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on October 24. The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month however, this time the programme will be broadcast on the second last Sunday of the month. "This month, the #MannKiBaat programme will take place on the 24th. I invite you all to share your ideas for this month's episode. Write on the NaMo App, @mygovindia or dial 1800-11-7800 to record your message," tweeted PM Modi.

In his last Mann Ki Baat, underlining the importance of rainwater harvesting in Indian culture, PM Modi Modi compared the traditional festivals of Jal-Jeelani Ekadashi and Chhatt with the National Water Mission's (NWM) campaign "Catch The Rain". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1; Athletics-'A great talent'- fellow athletes pay tribute to Kenyan Tirop and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but citizens first; New Zealand reports 65 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but ci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021