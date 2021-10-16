Left Menu

UP Assembly Polls: Congress appoints additional office-bearers to state unit

Ahead of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday approved the proposal for the appointment of additional office-bearers to the state unit of the party with immediate effect.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2021 10:03 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 10:03 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday approved the proposal for the appointment of additional office-bearers to the state unit of the party with immediate effect. "Hon'ble Congress President has approved the proposal of the appointment of additional office bearers of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC), as enclosed, with immediate effect," said AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal in a statement.

Congress appointed Upendra Singh, Maqsood Khan and Jaywant Singh as vice presidents of UPCC, while Dinesh Kumar Singh was appointed as general secretary organisation, a party statement said. The party also appointed 12 additional general secretaries and 11 secretaries in the state unit.

General Secretaries are ---- Moninder Sood Valmiki, Subodh Srivastav, Arshad Ali Guddu, Jai Karan Varma, Mukund Tiwari, Raghavendra Pratap Singh, Sarita Patel, Akhilesh Shukla, Sachin Chaudhary, Sharad Mishra, Dharmendra Nishad and Abhishek Patel. The Secretaries are ---- Kamesh Ratan, Pratibha Atal Pal, Praveen Chaudhary, Lay Kashyap, Sudhir Parashar, Risal Ahmad, Dhirendra Prasad, ex MLA, Mukesh Yadav, Akhilesh Sharma, Parvez Ahmad and Sachin Trivedi.

Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls in March next year. Meanwhile, Congress's supreme body, the Congress Working Committee (CWC), is scheduled to meet today at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi to discuss the organisational elections, forthcoming assembly polls and current political situation.

This will be the first in-person meeting of the CWC after the COVID-19 pandemic broke out last year. The meet would be attended by the CWC members, permanent invitees, and special invitees of the committee along with the chief ministers of the Congress-ruled states. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

