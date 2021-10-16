Left Menu

Chennai: Sasikala pays floral tribute to Jayalalithaa at her memorial

Former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala on Saturday paid floral tribute to former Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers J Jayalalithaa at her memorial at the Marina Beach here.

VK Sasikala pays floral tribute to former CM Jayalalithaa at her memorial on Sarturday.
Former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala on Saturday paid floral tribute to former Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers J Jayalalithaa at her memorial at the Marina Beach here. This comes a day ahead of the golden jubilee celebration of the founding of the AIADMK party.

Sasikala also offered prayers at the Srinivasa Perumal temple in T Nagar on her way to the Jayalalithaa memorial. The car in which Sasikala reached Jayalalithaa's memorial had the AIADMK flag on it.

Earlier this year, Sasikala announced that she will away from politics and public life. In a statement, Sasikala had said "I set myself apart from politics and pray for the golden rule of my Goddess Akka (Jayalalithaa). I will continue to pray for her vision always."

The former aide of Jayalalithaa visited the memorial for the first time since her return from jail in January this year. This comes after the AIADMK lost the assembly and the local body polls. (ANI)

