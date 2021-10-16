Left Menu

PM Modi greets Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on his birthday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2021 12:38 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 12:35 IST
PM Modi greets Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on his birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on his 75th birthday.

One of the longest-serving chief ministers, Patnaik, who heads the Biju Janata Dal, has been at the helm of the eastern state since 2000.

In a tweet, Modi said, ''Greetings to Shri Naveen Patnaik Ji on his birthday. I pray that he is blessed with a long and healthy life in service of the people.''

