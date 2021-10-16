Left Menu

Disbalance between RSS, Centre on national population policy issue, claims PL Punia

Senior Congress leader and Chhattisgarh in-charge PL Punia has claimed that there is a lack of coordination between Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 12:58 IST
Disbalance between RSS, Centre on national population policy issue, claims PL Punia
Chhattisgarh Congress in-charge PL Punia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader and Chhattisgarh in-charge PL Punia has claimed that there is a lack of coordination between Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre. Reacting to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's annual Dussehra address, the Congress leader claimed, "There is a disbalance in RSS and BJP-led Central government".

He further claimed that the Centre had refused to draft a national population policy in an affidavit to Supreme Court. "On Dussehra, Mohan Bhagwat said that there should be a population policy. Who is he telling this? The government is yours. On one side, RSS chief is asking for a new policy on population policy, while on the other hand, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the government submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court that they will not draft a national population policy stating that there is no need," said Punia.

Meanwhile, Punia on Saturday joined the Congress Working Committee meeting chaired by party's interim President Sonia Gandhi. A total of 52 party leaders are taking part in the meeting. The meeting has been called at All India Congress Committee (AICC) office in New Delhi to discuss the current political situation, upcoming Assembly polls, and organisational elections.

This is the first in-person meeting of the CWC after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
3
FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1; Athletics-'A great talent'- fellow athletes pay tribute to Kenyan Tirop and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021