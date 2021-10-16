Drugs-on-cruise case: Fadnavis slams Thackeray over anti Centre remarks

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over his allegation that the Centre is using the drugs-on-cruise case to defame the state. Addressing the media, Fadnavis said, "Today, drugs are cancer that has afflicted our youth. I want to ask you (Thackeray) if you are on the side of drugs consumers, drugs sellers or on the side of those who want to destroy this evil."

The BJP leader added that Thackeray should worry about the corruption in his government. "The way things are unfolding during the IT raids in the state, his name will be recorded as the chief of the most corrupt government in Maharashtra," he stated. Reacting to Shiv Sena's allegations of BJP using central agencies to frame political opponents, Fadnavis said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are taking action against people because they have indulged in corruption.

"If we had to use central agencies, then half of your ministers would have been in jail. But we believe in democracy. Our Prime Minister believes in ethical politics. There has never been a misuse of agencies through his medium," he added. Earlier on Friday, Thackeray alleged that the Central government is using the drugs-on-cruise case to defame Maharashtra. He added that a small amount of drugs seized by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the case was being highlighted exponentially as compared to drugs worth crores seized at Mundra Port in Gujarat.

"While your agencies (NCB) were recovering pinch of ganja, our police recovered drugs worth Rs 150 crores. You are only interested to catch celebrities and get pictures clicked," he stated. A Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa on October 2.

A total of 20 people, including Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case. (ANI)

