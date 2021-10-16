Left Menu

Maha: President condoles death of ex-Cong MLA from Thane

In his condolence letter sent to the bereaved family members, the president said he was anguished by Kolis demise. Koli had made social service as the prime objective of his life, Kovind said in the letter.Koli was cremated at Jawahar Baug crematorium here on Friday evening.

16-10-2021
President Ram Nath Kovind has expressed grief over the death of former Thane MLA and Congress leader Kanti Koli.

Koli, who also served as the president of the Maharashtra unit of the New Delhi-based Akhil Bharatiya Koli Samaj, died of a prolonged illness at his residence here on Thursday. In his condolence letter sent to the bereaved family members, the president said he was anguished by Koli's demise. ''Koli had made social service as the prime objective of his life,'' Kovind said in the letter.

Koli was cremated at Jawahar Baug crematorium here on Friday evening.

