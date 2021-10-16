Congress to elect new party chief in September next year

Left Menu

Congress on Saturday announced that elections to elect a new party chief will be held next year between August 21 and September 20.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 17:11 IST
Visuals from CWC meeting held at AICC office in Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress on Saturday announced that elections to elect a new party chief will be held next year between August 21 and September 20. The announcement was made by party general secretary KC Venugopal after a meeting of the Congress Working Committee.

"Election of the AICC president will be held between August 21, 2022, and September 20, 2022," Venugopal said. He also said that the party is going for a massive training programme from top to bottom.

"Workers and leaders at all levels will be trained in party ideologies, policies, expectations of Congress workers, grassroots messaging, election management, failure of the present government and countering propaganda," he said. The membership campaign begin from November 1 till March 31 next year. The elections for the block committees will begin from April 1, 2022.

Sonia Gandhi is the interim chief of the party. She agreed to be interim chief months after Rahul Gandhi stepped down over the party's debacle in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Members of G23 have been pressing for elections to elect a new party chief and also for Congress Working Committee. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

