Lebanon Christian leader Bassil: port blast probe shouldn't be stopped

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 16-10-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 22:09 IST
The leader of Lebanon's largest Christian bloc, the Free Patriotic movement (FPM), said on Saturday the investigation into last year's deadly Beirut port blast should not be stopped.

"The Free Patriotic movement is with (for) continuing the probe, revealing the truth and putting those responsible on trial," Gebran Bassil said in a speech.

Bassil, who is President Michel Aoun's son-in-law, was hit with U.S. sanctions last year for alleged corruption and his ties to the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

