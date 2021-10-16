Left Menu

Resolutions on political situation, inflation, acute agrarian distress passed in CWC meeting: KC Venugopal

Hours after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting concluded, party general secretary KC Venugopal informed that three resolutions have been passed--on the political situation, on inflation and on acute agrarian distress.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 22:19 IST
Resolutions on political situation, inflation, acute agrarian distress passed in CWC meeting: KC Venugopal
Congress general secretary KC Venugopal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hours after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting concluded, party general secretary KC Venugopal informed that three resolutions have been passed--on the political situation, on inflation and on acute agrarian distress. Ahead of Assembly polls scheduled to be held in seven states next year, Venugopal in the press conference said, "We passed 3 resolutions - on the political situation, on inflation and on acute agrarian distress and diabolical attack on India's farmers."

Venugopal also stressed propagating the party's ideologies amongst the Congress workers. "We are going for a massive training program from top to bottom. Workers and leaders at all levels will be trained in party ideologies, policies, expectations of a Congress worker, grassroots messaging, election management, failure of the present government and countering propaganda," Venugopal said.

The party's poor performance in various subsequent assembly elections has led to a group of leaders, including the party veterans, called G-23, questioning the leadership. "No discussions were held regarding G-23," Congress leader Meira Kumar told ANI.

The growing chorus, urging Rahul Gandhi to return as the party chief, came as his mother Sonia Gandhi underlined her position as a "full-time and hands-on Congress President" while reacting to the criticism by G-23 leaders. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
3
Israeli envoy participates in RSS' Vijaya Dashami event

Israeli envoy participates in RSS' Vijaya Dashami event

 India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021