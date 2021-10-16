Resolutions on political situation, inflation, acute agrarian distress passed in CWC meeting: KC Venugopal

Hours after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting concluded, party general secretary KC Venugopal informed that three resolutions have been passed--on the political situation, on inflation and on acute agrarian distress. Ahead of Assembly polls scheduled to be held in seven states next year, Venugopal in the press conference said, "We passed 3 resolutions - on the political situation, on inflation and on acute agrarian distress and diabolical attack on India's farmers."

Venugopal also stressed propagating the party's ideologies amongst the Congress workers. "We are going for a massive training program from top to bottom. Workers and leaders at all levels will be trained in party ideologies, policies, expectations of a Congress worker, grassroots messaging, election management, failure of the present government and countering propaganda," Venugopal said.

The party's poor performance in various subsequent assembly elections has led to a group of leaders, including the party veterans, called G-23, questioning the leadership. "No discussions were held regarding G-23," Congress leader Meira Kumar told ANI.

The growing chorus, urging Rahul Gandhi to return as the party chief, came as his mother Sonia Gandhi underlined her position as a "full-time and hands-on Congress President" while reacting to the criticism by G-23 leaders. (ANI)

