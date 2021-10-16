Left Menu

Delhi: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot meets Rahul Gandhi

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday left from the residence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after holding a meeting with the latter.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 22:27 IST
Delhi: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot meets Rahul Gandhi
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot leaves after meeting Rahul Gandhi. (Photo/ANI).
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday left from the residence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after holding a meeting with the latter.

Congress leader Ajay Maken who was also present at the meeting, while speaking to ANI, said, "Nothing special. Just a routine meeting."

Earlier in the day, Congress's supreme body, the Congress Working Committee (CWC), met at the AICC headquarters here today to discuss the organisational elections, forthcoming Assembly polls and current political situation. (ANI)

