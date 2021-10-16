PM Modi congratulates Norwegian counterpart on assuming office

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Store on assuming the office. Modi tweeted, ''Congratulations @jonasgahrstore on assuming the office of Prime Minister of Norway. I look forward to working closely with you in further strengthening India-Norway relations.'' Store, the leader of Norway's center-left Labor Party, leads the coalition of the left-leaning bloc.

