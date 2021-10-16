PM Modi congratulates Norwegian counterpart on assuming office
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Store on assuming the office. Modi tweeted, Congratulations jonasgahrstore on assuming the office of Prime Minister of Norway. I look forward to working closely with you in further strengthening India-Norway relations. Store, the leader of Norways center-left Labor Party, leads the coalition of the left-leaning bloc.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 22:28 IST
