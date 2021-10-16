Left Menu

Ahead of UP Assembly polls, Dharmendra Pradhan holds meeting with BJP workers in Moradabad

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2022, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan held a meeting with key workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit in Moradabad.

Visual from the meeting chaired by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2022, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan held a meeting with key workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit in Moradabad. In a tweet in Hindi, Pradhan who is also the in-charge of the BJP unit in Uttar Pradesh, said, "Held a joint meeting with key workers of BJP unit of district Moradabad and Metropolitan Moradabad. Uttar Pradesh Minister Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, State Minister Baldev Singh Aulakh, BJP leader Satyapal Singh Saini, BJP leader Sanjay Bhatia, BJP leader Captain Abhimanyu, BJP State secretary JPS Rathore attended the meeting."

Later, he visited Amroha city in Moradabad and met locals there. During his visit, he said, "On arrival at Amroha, I felt overwhelmed by the affection received from the workers and people. It is clear from the enthusiasm and energy that was seen. People have unwavering faith in PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath's government," he informed in a tweet. The Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are expected to take place in early next year. There are 403 Assembly seats out of which BJP in 2017, managed to win 312 constituencies. (ANI)

