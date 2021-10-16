Owaisi a threat to India's unity, integrity: RSS leader

Hitting out at the AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday, RSS slammed him for his comments on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh calling him 'misguided' and said that the one who differentiates between RSS and Gandhi's patriotism cannot be an Indian or a true Muslim. Earlier on Friday, Owaisi hit out at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, saying the society has to choose between Gandhi's patriotism and RSS's deceit. Owaisi made several tweets on Friday night, in which he criticized Mohan Bhagwat's comments on population policy, abrogation of Article 370 and others.

Speaking to ANI, senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar said that the patriotism of RSS is famous in the world and so is Gandhi's. "The one who differentiates between the patriotism of RSS and Gandhi cannot be an Indian or even a true Muslim. He is surely a misguided person. Owaisi's statements show that he is misguided," said the leader.

Calling him a threat to India's unity and integrity, Kumar accused Owaisi of trying to disintegrate the nation. "Owaisi is a threat to India's unity and integrity who tries to disintegrate the nation. He has never tried to integrate the nation, nor he ever will. His statements suggest that he stands against the nation and for the enemy," Kumar told ANI.

Cautioning against the growing population in the country, he said that the uncontrolled growth in population could lead India to illiteracy and unemployment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)