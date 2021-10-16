Ahead of UP polls, BJP state unit prepares for proposed PM Modi rally in Varanasi

Ahead of Assembly polls scheduled in the state for next year, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Uttar Pradesh unit is preparing for a proposed rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his constituency, Varanasi. BJP state unit co-incharge Sunil Ojha held a meeting with the councillors, district panchayat members, block heads, district panchayat president and mayor in Varanasi on Saturday regarding the proposed rally.

Though the final date and venue for the rally has not been decided yet, it is speculated to take place on October 25 as per sources. Venue is being searched around the Ring Road for the meeting, sources said. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to organise a massive rally to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi soon.

Sources in the party said that the Uttar Pradesh unit of the party is working on dates with the Prime Minister's Office to finalise the massive gathering in his Lok Sabha constituency. The move comes days after Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed a huge gathering in Kashi on October 10.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi digitally handed over the keys of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) houses to 75,000 beneficiaries in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. He also interacted with beneficiaries of the scheme in Uttar Pradesh, virtually here.He will also be inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of 75 Urban Development Projects of Uttar Pradesh under the mart Cities Mission and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) at Lucknow's Indira Gandhi Pratishthan.

The Assembly polls in UP are expected to take place in early next year. (ANI) -

