Manipur CM expresses 'heartfelt gratitude" to PM, HM for renaming Mt Harriet as tribute to the state's freedom fighters

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Saturday expressed his ''heartfelt gratitude'' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for renaming Mt Harriet in the Bay Islands as Mt Manipur as a tribute to freedom fighters from the state who were deported there after the 1891 Anglo-Manipur war.

Manipur is ''indebted forever'' to Modi and Shah for giving the ''most befitting recognition'' to the state's contribution to the country's Independence struggle, Biren Singh tweeted. He posted in his official Facebook page that the Centre has assured assistance to the state to set up a memorial site at Mt Harriet.

The process for signing of the lease agreement between Andaman and Nicobar and Manipur governments for the proposed memorial is under process, he said in his post in the social media.

Mt Harriet, where erstwhile Maharaja Kulchandra Dhwaj Singh and 22 other freedom fighters were imprisoned, would be renamed as Mount Manipur in their honour, Shah announced in Port Blair on Saturday. Biren Singh tweeted ''In a fitting tribute to Maharaja Kulachandra & other Manipuri freedom fighters who were imprisoned at Mt Harriet in Kalapani, Hon’ble Union Home Minister Sh Amit Shah Ji has renamed Mt Harriet as Mt Manipur. I, on behalf of everyone in Manipur, expressed our heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi Ji & Hon’ble Amit Shah Ji for such a great honour to our heroes.'' He said, ''Yet again, PM⁦ @narendramodi Ji & HM ⁦⁦@AmitShah Ji has kindly given most befitting recognition to Manipur’s contribution to The Freedom Struggle, sealing for us a connection with national history. Indebted forever, Manipur salutes your leadership. Thank you.'' PTI COR KK KK KK

