Digvijaya Singh attacks Centre over 'communalism'

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday attacked the central government over communalism.

17-10-2021
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday attacked the central government over communalism. "Jawaharlal Nehru, while addressing AICC in 1958, said that the 'communalism of the majority is far more dangerous than the communalism of the minority.' And, it becomes even worse when it is driven by the authorities of the State. We have tough times ahead," tweeted Singh.

Attacking Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), he alleged that the organisation's only agenda is 'Hindutva' which has nothing to do with religion. "From the inception of RSS they have only one agenda and that is 'Hindutva' which has nothing to do with religion or with the ethos of Hinduism which is Sanatan Dharm, the oldest religion in the world which signifies humanism in the totality of Universal Brotherhood," Singh said in another tweet. (ANI)

