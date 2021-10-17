Left Menu

Govt to decide tax cut on petrol after reviewing the state's economy: Karnataka CM

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-10-2021 10:52 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 10:48 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that the government will decide on reducing the petrol price by effecting a tax cut, after reviewing the state's economy.

''I have already said, it is dependent on the economy, after the by-polls I will review the economy, at that time if the economy has improved, there is opportunity for it,'' Bommai, who also holds the Finance portfolio said in response to a question whether there is any proposal to reduce taxes on petrol in Karnataka.

Sindagi and Hangal Assembly constituencies in the state will go for by-polls on October 30, and the counting of votes will take place on November 2.

Stating that he will begin his campaigning for the by-polls from Hangal today, Chief Minister said, he will give more time and campaigning in both Hangal and Sindagi, and expressed confidence that the BJP candidates will win in both seats with a huge margin.

The by-elections have been necessitated as the seats fell vacant following the death of Sindagi JD(S) legislator M C Managuli and BJP's C M Udasi from Hangal.

While Ramesh Bhusanur, who came second behind Managuli in the 2018 polls, is the BJP candidate from Sindagi, Shivaraj Sajjanar is its candidate from Hangal constituency.

This is the first electoral challenge for Bommai after taking charge as the Chief Minister. Retaining Hangal is even more important for him as it is the neighboring constituency to his Shiggaon Assembly segment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

