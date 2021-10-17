G-23 not separate group, Congress high command should either consider or reject our demands: Sandeep Dikshit

Left Menu

Emphasising that G-23 is not a separate faction, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Sunday said the party high command should either consider the demands of the group or reject them.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2021 12:48 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 12:48 IST
Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Emphasising that G-23 is not a separate faction, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Sunday said the party high command should either consider the demands of the group or reject them. Speaking to ANI, Dikshit, a member of G-23, said, "G-23 is not a separate group. Rather, the members of G23 have some demands to bring reforms in the party. The demands still persist. As far as the full-time president is concerned, Sonia Gandhi said that she is the full-time president so we now come to know that the party has a full-time president."

"We have some demands. The party high command should either consider those demands or reject them. Even today, G-23 has not withdrawn its letter of demands and neither is anyone against the party," he added. Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting concluded on Saturday.

Taking a veiled dig at the group of 23 (G-23) leaders, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday said that there is no need to speak to her through the media adding that she appreciates frankness. "I have always appreciated frankness. There is no need to speak to me through the media. So let us all have a free and honest discussion. But what should get communicated outside the four walls of this room is the collective decision of the Congress Working Committee (CWC)," she said at the CWC meeting chaired by her at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office in New Delhi.

A delegation of 23 members (G-23) of Congress in August last year wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi demanding a slew of organisational reforms. Ahead of the meeting, the G-23 leaders demanded elections for CWC members, Central Election Committee (CEC) members, and Parliamentary Board Elections. Earlier, senior party leader Kapil Sibal, who is a member of the G-23, had said that the party leaders are unaware of who is making the decisions in the party as there is no president.Sonia Gandhi was made interim president by CWC after Rahul Gandhi stepped down as the president of AICC accepting the responsibility of poll debacle in the 2019 general elections. (ANI)

