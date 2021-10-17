Left Menu

Maha: Former Nanded MP Khatgaonkar quits BJP, joins Congress

PTI | Nanded/Aurangabad | Updated: 17-10-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 17:02 IST
Former Nanded MP Bhaskar Patil Khatgaonkar on Sunday quit the BJP and joined the Congress, which he had left seven years ago, along with former MLA Omprakash Pokarna.

Khatgaonkar said he earlier was an opponent of Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavan but not anymore, adding that he liked the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but ''I need to be in the Congress if our activists have to get justice''.

Chavan welcomed Khatgaonkar and Pokarna into the party, tweeting that their presence would strengthen the Congress in not just Nanded but all of Marathwada.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

