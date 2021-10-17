Left Menu

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: BSF Gujarat organises cycle rally

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Kailash Choudhary on Sunday flagged off a cycle rally from Raithanwala (Jaisalmer) to Kevadia (Gujarat) under "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav".

ANI | Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) | Updated: 17-10-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 17:47 IST
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: BSF Gujarat organises cycle rally
Cycle rally organised by BSF Gujarat. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Kailash Choudhary on Sunday flagged off a cycle rally from Raithanwala (Jaisalmer) to Kevadia (Gujarat) under "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav". The cycle rally will cover a distance of 723 kilometers and reach the Statue of Unity, Kevadia (Gujarat) on October 26. 15 cyclists of the BSF Gujarat are participating in the cycle rally, an official statement said.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Kailash Choudhary expressed that he is immensely proud to flag off the cycle rally to spread the message of national unity. "BSF is performing a commendable role on every front. Through this cycle rally, BSF will not only give the message of national unity to the general public but also inform them about the 'Fit India Movement as well as other public welfare schemes of the Government of India. The contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the Unity of the country will always be remembered," he said.

N S Jamwal, Additional Director General (ADG), BSF, Western Command Chandigarh, encouraged the participants and said, "Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had done commendable work for Unity of the Nation. This Cycle Rally will convey the message of National Unity among the general public."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States
2
ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed ...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japanese billionaire Maezawa trains in Russia ahead of space trip and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japane...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021