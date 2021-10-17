Left Menu

Attempts must be made for friendly relations between India, Pakistan: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said that attempts must be made to establish friendly relations between India and Pakistan.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 17-10-2021 18:57 IST
National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah speaking to reporters in Srinagar on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said that attempts must be made to establish friendly relations between India and Pakistan. His remarks came while responding to a question on the NSA level talks in New Delhi next month on Afghanistan, in which Pakistan is also invited.

"Attempts must be made for friendly relations between India and Pakistan. We should hope for more friendly relations between both nations so that people can stay alive," said Abdullah while speaking to the reporters here today. India is all set to host a national security advisor (NSA) level regional conference in New Delhi on Afghanistan.

This will be the first-of-its-kind dialogue to be hosted by India. The tentative dates of the proposed in-person dialogue are November 10-11. Those invited to the NSA-level meeting include countries in the neighbourhood of Afghanistan- Russia, China, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. It is learnt that that invite has also been extended to Pakistan's NSA Moeed Yusuf, although there is no official confirmation on the conference and invitation yet, it is learnt that preparations are underway.

Answering another question on the recent civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah termed the killings "extremely unfortunate" and alleged that attempts are being made to disturb the atmosphere of the union territory. "It is being done as a part of a conspiracy to defame Kashmiris. Attempts are being made to disturb the atmosphere here. It is a conspiracy to defame Kashmiris," he added.

Abdullah's remarks came after a street hawker from Bihar and a worker from Uttar Pradesh were killed in two back-to-back attacks by terrorists in the Srinagar and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

