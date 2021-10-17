Hungary's Marki-Zay ahead in early stage of opposition primary run-off

Hungarian small-town mayor Peter Marki-Zay was ahead of leftist Klara Dobrev with about a fifth of constituencies reporting in an opposition primary run-off to pick Prime Minister Viktor Orban's challenger at a national election next spring.

With four of 18 Budapest constituencies and four of 19 counties reporting on Sunday, Marki-Zay, who is not affiliated with any of the main opposition parties, had 63,308 votes, while Democratic Coalition politician Dobrev had 38,227.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)