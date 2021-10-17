Left Menu

Several opposition leaders join BJP in Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 17-10-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 20:22 IST
Several opposition leaders join BJP in Assam
  • Country:
  • India

A host of opposition leaders, including two elected representatives of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and tea tribe youth leaders, Sunday joined the ruling BJP in Assam.

Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita welcomed the new members into the party, a statement issued by it said.

Among those who joined the saffron party are two Members of Council Legislative Assembly (MCLA) of BTR, Rajib Brahma and Prabhat Basumatary, and tea tribe leaders Gautam Dhanowar and Pradip Majhi.

Former Congress secretary Sailen Kalita, student leader Hirak Das and cultural activist Sekhar Jyoti Baishya were among the others who entered into the fold of the ruling party.

Hitting out at the Congress, Dhanowar and Majhi alleged that the grand old party has no vision for the future, and its leaders consider the party to be their personal property.

“We want to serve our motherland, and we have realised that it is possible only by being a part of the BJP,” they said.

Sailen Kalita, who was a Congress candidate in the 2016 state polls, claimed that it no longer thinks about the welfare of Assam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States
2
ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed ...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021