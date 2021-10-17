Former U.S. President Clinton leaves California hospital
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton walked out of a Southern California hospital on Sunday accompanied by his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, after being admitted last week for a urological infection, live video showed.
Clinton, 75, had been in California for an event for his Foundation and was treated at the University of California Irvine Medical Center's intensive care unit after suffering from fatigue and being admitted on Tuesday.
