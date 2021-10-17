Condemnation not enough, time to raise voice unitedly: CPI-M leader Yusuf Tarigami on civilian killings in Kulgam

Left Menu

Communist Party of India (Marxist) senior leader and former MLA of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami on Sunday termed the killing of two non-Kashmiris in Kulgam "barbaric" and appealed the civil society and political parties to raise voice against terrorists unitedly.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 21:55 IST
CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Communist Party of India (Marxist) senior leader and former MLA of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami on Sunday termed the killing of two non-Kashmiris in Kulgam "barbaric" and appealed the civil society and political parties to raise voice against terrorists unitedly. Speaking to ANI from Srinagar, Yusuf Tarigami said that the killing of two non-local labourers in the Larm Ganjipora area of Kulgam district is unfortunate. He further said the killing of innocent labourers who have come here to earn their livelihood is a "heinous crime".

"This is aimed at targeting the interests of the people of Kashmir and this is happening at a time when the harvesting season is at its peak," Tarigami told ANI. Stating that mere "condemnation" of killing is not enough, the leader said that it is time to come forward to raise a voice against the terrorists.

"We appeal to civil society, political parties irrespective of their political agenda to raise their voice against such barbaric acts," he added. Two non-locals were killed and one injured on Sunday after terrorists fired upon them in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per Crime Investigation Department (CID) sources, "Three non-Kashmiri labourers fired upon by terrorists in Wanpoh, Kulgam (in Jammu and Kashmir) identified as Raja Reshi Dev (dead), Joginder Reshi Dev (dead) and Chunchun Reshi Dev (injured). All are residents of Bihar." The Jammu and Kashmir police and other security forces cordoned off the area. Further details awaited.Meanwhile, Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar said on Saturday said that at least 13 terrorists have been killed in as many as nine encounters between security forces and the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir after a spate of targeted civilian killings in the UT is being witnessed.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

