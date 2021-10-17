Left Menu

Mexican electoral body says 2.85 mln signatures needed to open presidential recall referendum

Mexico's national election authority said Sunday that 2.85 million signatures are necessary to move forward with a recall referendum on President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's mandate.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 17-10-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 22:26 IST
Mexican electoral body says 2.85 mln signatures needed to open presidential recall referendum
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico's national election authority said Sunday that 2.85 million signatures are necessary to move forward with a recall referendum on President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's mandate. The National Electoral Institute (INE) said 3% of the 94,845,915 registered voters in 32 states would need to show support between Nov. 1 and Dec. 15, mainly through its mobile app, in order for the recall referendum to move forward.

Lopez Obrador, who took office in 2018, has long said he would hold a recall referendum halfway through his term to decide if he continues in office. Opposition parties, however, are against the referendum, which they see as a way to polarize voters and galvanize supporters of the president, who has consistently enjoyed support of around 60%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States
2
ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed ...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
4
Study finds COVID-19 related parenting stress impacts eating habits of children

Study finds COVID-19 related parenting stress impacts eating habits of child...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021