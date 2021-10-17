Mexican electoral body says 2.85 mln signatures needed to open presidential recall referendum

Mexico's national election authority said Sunday that 2.85 million signatures are necessary to move forward with a recall referendum on President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's mandate. The National Electoral Institute (INE) said 3% of the 94,845,915 registered voters in 32 states would need to show support between Nov. 1 and Dec. 15, mainly through its mobile app, in order for the recall referendum to move forward.

Lopez Obrador, who took office in 2018, has long said he would hold a recall referendum halfway through his term to decide if he continues in office. Opposition parties, however, are against the referendum, which they see as a way to polarize voters and galvanize supporters of the president, who has consistently enjoyed support of around 60%.

