Left Menu

We're boycotting bypoll, says CPI leader

Karimnagar Telangana, Oct 17PTI The Communist Party of India CPI on Sunday said the party is boycotting the Huzurabad byelection by saying that it was ideologically opposed to the BJP. In a press release here, CPIs Telangana State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy said the byelection is centered around two political parties which, he said, were fighting to strangle the spirit of elections that should be held in a democratic manner.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-10-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 22:38 IST
We're boycotting bypoll, says CPI leader
  • Country:
  • India

Karimnagar (Telangana), Oct 17(PTI): The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Sunday said the party is boycotting the Huzurabad byelection by saying that it was ideologically opposed to the BJP. In a press release here, CPI's Telangana State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy said the byelection is centered around two political parties which, he said, were fighting to strangle the spirit of elections that should be held in a democratic manner. ''Elections in a democracy must reflect the will of the people,'' he said while appealing to the Election Commission to ensure a fair bypoll at Huzurabad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States
2
ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed ...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
4
Study finds COVID-19 related parenting stress impacts eating habits of children

Study finds COVID-19 related parenting stress impacts eating habits of child...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021