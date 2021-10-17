We're boycotting bypoll, says CPI leader
Karimnagar Telangana, Oct 17PTI The Communist Party of India CPI on Sunday said the party is boycotting the Huzurabad byelection by saying that it was ideologically opposed to the BJP. In a press release here, CPIs Telangana State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy said the byelection is centered around two political parties which, he said, were fighting to strangle the spirit of elections that should be held in a democratic manner.
- Country:
- India
Karimnagar (Telangana), Oct 17(PTI): The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Sunday said the party is boycotting the Huzurabad byelection by saying that it was ideologically opposed to the BJP. In a press release here, CPI's Telangana State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy said the byelection is centered around two political parties which, he said, were fighting to strangle the spirit of elections that should be held in a democratic manner. ''Elections in a democracy must reflect the will of the people,'' he said while appealing to the Election Commission to ensure a fair bypoll at Huzurabad.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Violence in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri blot on humanity; condemn undemocratic attempts to stop opposition from meeting victims' families: J'khand CM Hemant Soren.
'Unlawful detention of oppn leaders against democratic values: Ashok Gehlot
Top EU court rules Poland violated democratic norms in moving judge
US: Former Democratic prez candidate launches political party to break 'two side duopoly'
Democratic process can't be derailed in J-K: BJP leader