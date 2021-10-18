Left Menu

BJP national office bearers' meeting underway in Delhi

Ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in five states, a meeting of national office-bearers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is underway at its party headquarters in New Delhi on Monday.

Ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in five states, a meeting of national office-bearers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is underway at its party headquarters in New Delhi on Monday. The meeting has been called by BJP national president JP Nadda to discuss the party's strategy for the upcoming polls next year and to assign responsibilities to the office-bearers.

The meeting is being attended by the party's national general secretary (organisational) BL Santhosh, national general secretary Arun Singh and Dushyant Gautam, national secretaries Vinod Tawde and Harish Dwivedi. Party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge and national vice president Radha Mohan Singh, BJP's Uttarakhand and Punjab in-charge and national general secretary Dushyant Gautam, Goa in-charge and national general secretary CT Ravi, along with other general secretaries, national secretaries, vice-president, and morcha chiefs along with national spokespersons of the party are also present on the meeting.

Notably, this is the first in-person meeting of the party's office-bearers under the leadership of Nadda, since he assumed charge of the BJP in January last year. BJP's national executive council meeting is also scheduled for November 7.

Assembly elections are scheduled in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, and Punjab in early 2022. (ANI)

