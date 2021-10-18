Left Menu

Cong complains to EC against Telangana cabinet minister's relentless campaingn in Huzurabad constituency

All India Kisan Congress vice-chairman M Kodandaram Reddy has written to the Election Commission of India to take action on Telangana Cabinet Minister Tanner Harish Rao alleging that he has been relentlessly campaigning in the Huzurabad constituency for the last one month setting aside all his work.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 18-10-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 11:54 IST
Cong complains to EC against Telangana cabinet minister's relentless campaingn in Huzurabad constituency
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All India Kisan Congress vice-chairman M Kodandaram Reddy has written to the Election Commission of India to take action on Telangana Cabinet Minister Tanner Harish Rao alleging that he has been relentlessly campaigning in the Huzurabad constituency for the last one month setting aside all his work. In a letter to Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goel on Sunday, Reddy said Harish Rao is a cabinet minister for finance who has been relentlessly campaigning in the Huzurabad constituency for over a month.

"His influence as a senior member in the Telangana cabinet is widely known. His continuous presence and intensive campaign in Huzurabad is inappropriate. Propriety demands that he should resign from the cabinet to undertake an election campaign. In the past, there have been instances where Ministers have stepped down to campaign in elections, thus, establishing a healthy trend and norms. This model behaviour has been upheld by TN Seshan as Chief Election Commissioner of India," Kodanda Reddy said in his letter. He said the presence of Harish Rao, as a Cabinet Minister, in the Huzurabad constituency election will definitely influence the election process. His presence as minister will vitiate a fair election atmosphere. The protocol for the Minister and his very presence can have a negative influence on election administration and voters, Kodanda Reddy said.

Keeping this in view, the Congress leader requested the election authorities to issue relevant directions which can lead either to the withdrawal of Harish Rao from campaigning in the Huzurabad constituency or his resignation from the cabinet and continue the campaign as an ex-minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021