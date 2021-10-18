FIR lodged against devotees for performing bhajan & kirtan violating COVID-19 guidelines

An FIR has been registered against over 100 devotees for performing 'bhajan' and 'kirtan' during the Dussehra festival by violating COVID-19 guidelines at Hydernagar in Jharkhand's Palamu district, a police officer said on Monday. Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Hussainabad), Pujya Prakash said an FIR was lodged for violating the Covid norms issued by the Jharkhand government. A large number of devotees taking part in the religious procession during the Dussehra festival did not maintain social distancing on roads nor wore facemask, which was like inviting the pandemic, he said.

No arrest has been made as yet in this regard, the police officer said.

Senior BJP leader and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Babulal Marandi condemned the police action and demanded immediate withdrawal of the FIR.

Marandi in a tweet in Hindi said ''The FIR against 101 people for playing bhajans during the idol immersion of Maa Durga in Haidernagar, Palamu is prejudiced. First impractical rules were made in the name of Corona guidelines, CM himself was seen violating it at many places. Such FIR should be withdrawn immediately''.

