Left Menu

Disproportionate assets case against one more ex-AIADMK Minister

A case was filed by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption wing against C Vijayabaskar, who was the Health Minister in the previous AIADMK regime, for acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.Filing an FIR against him and his spouse as well, anti-graft sleuths launched simultaneous searches in as many as 43 locations spread across six districts of Tamil Nadu.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-10-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 13:18 IST
Disproportionate assets case against one more ex-AIADMK Minister
  • Country:
  • India

A case was filed by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption wing against C Vijayabaskar, who was the Health Minister in the previous AIADMK regime, for acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Filing an FIR against him and his spouse as well, anti-graft sleuths launched simultaneous searches in as many as 43 locations spread across six districts of Tamil Nadu. The search locations include Vijayabaskar's residence and premises linked to his relatives and associates. ''Each team in every location comprises at least six personnel in addition to policemen deployed for security purposes,'' a vigilance official told PTI. Totally, over 250 personnel are involved in search operations.

According to the FIR, a verification process revealed that Vijayabaskar accumulated maximum assets, 'intentionally enriched himself' during the check period from April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2021. The searches are on in Chennai, Chengelpet, Kanchipuram, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli and Pudukottai districts. After the DMK captured power in May 2021, similar cases of disproportionate assets have already been filed against K C Veeramani, S P Velumani and M R Vijayabaskar, all former Ministers during the previous AIADMK regime. Searches were also carried out by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption personnel in premises related to them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021