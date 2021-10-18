Disproportionate assets case against one more ex-AIADMK Minister

A case was filed by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption wing against C Vijayabaskar, who was the Health Minister in the previous AIADMK regime, for acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Filing an FIR against him and his spouse as well, anti-graft sleuths launched simultaneous searches in as many as 43 locations spread across six districts of Tamil Nadu. The search locations include Vijayabaskar's residence and premises linked to his relatives and associates. ''Each team in every location comprises at least six personnel in addition to policemen deployed for security purposes,'' a vigilance official told PTI. Totally, over 250 personnel are involved in search operations.

According to the FIR, a verification process revealed that Vijayabaskar accumulated maximum assets, 'intentionally enriched himself' during the check period from April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2021. The searches are on in Chennai, Chengelpet, Kanchipuram, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli and Pudukottai districts. After the DMK captured power in May 2021, similar cases of disproportionate assets have already been filed against K C Veeramani, S P Velumani and M R Vijayabaskar, all former Ministers during the previous AIADMK regime. Searches were also carried out by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption personnel in premises related to them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)