Replies to questions postponed, Goa Oppn protests in Assembly

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 18-10-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 14:11 IST
Opposition MLAs protested on Monday in the Goa Assembly and rushed to the Well of the House aggrieved at the frequent postponement of replies to questions tabled by them.

A two-day session of the coastal state's 40-member Assembly began here on Monday.

Opposition MLAs, including Goa Forward Party's Vijai Sardesai, Jayesh Salgaonkar and Vinod Palekar, rushed to the Well of the House after Speaker Rajesh Ptanekar allowed the postponement of questions, while their protest was supported by Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat, Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte and Congress MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco among others.

The protests began after the Speaker asked members to not ask questions that are too detailed as the answer would have to be collected, collated and given within a time limit, with the minister having to verify the information tabled.

''It is right of the minister to postpone the reply when the answer is too detailed as the minister is held responsible for the information that he has submitted,'' Patnekar said.

The opposition was upset after Chief Minister Pramod Sawant sought postponement of the replies to the questions related to COVID-19 deaths as well as grabbing of community lands.

The opposition benches were not happy with the ruling of the Speaker and continued creating ruckus on the floor of the House, after which he adjourned the session till 12.30 pm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

