Pantnagar industrial estate to be named after ND Tiwari: Dhami          

The Pantnagar Industrial Estate in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district will be named after former state chief minister Narayan Dutt Tiwari. Making the announcement here on Sunday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said it was under the chief ministership of Tiwari that the foundation for the industrialisation of a newly created state like Uttarakhand was laid. Tiwari was the chief minister when then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee gave an industrial package to the state, Dhami said, adding that Tiwari worked all his life for the development of Uttarakhand. Be it as the chief minister of undivided Uttar Pradesh, a union minister or the chief minister of Uttarakhand, Tiwari always worked for the all-round development of Utttarakhand, Dhami said. It is to show our gratitude to him and to honour his contribution to the development of the state that the Pantnagar Industrial Estate is being named after him, he said.

Political observers here feel honouring a Congress chief minister is a clever political move by Dhami. Apart from showing his unbiased approach towards a non-BJP leader it may also revive the debate in poll-bound Uttarakhand on Tiwari's alleged neglect by the Congress, political observers said. Tiwari was the first elected chief minister of Uttarakhand. Dhami also paid floral tributes to Tiwari on his birth and death anniversary on Monday. The Congress veteran had passed away on his birth anniversary on October 18, 2018 at the age of 93.

