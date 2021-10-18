Left Menu

BJP leaders demand increase in wages of ASHA workers, hold protest near CM's residence

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 14:53 IST
BJP leaders demand increase in wages of ASHA workers, hold protest near CM's residence
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi BJP leaders and workers accompanied by Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) staged a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here on Monday to demand an increase in wages of the health workers.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said his party is solidly behind the ASHA workers.

It is ''shameful'' that the Kejriwal government has not implemented the Modi government's decision to double the honorarium of ASHA workers in 2018, he said.

''The government should be ashamed of itself if it cannot provide for ASHA workers who participate in such important campaigns as vaccination and cleanliness, giving it priority over their own domestic responsibilities,'' Gupta said.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, said Kejriwal has announced unemployment allowances during his visit to many poll-bound states but paid no attention to ASHA workers.

ASHA workers are associated with various government related campaigns of health, vaccination, child care and sanitation among others.PTI VIT DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021