Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM pays tribute to ND Tiwari on his 96th birth, 3rd death anniversary today

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday paid floral tribute to Congress veteran leader Narayan Dutt Tiwari on his 96th birth and third death anniversary.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 15:28 IST
Uttarakhand CM pays tribute to ND Tiwari on his 96th birth, 3rd death anniversary today
Uttarakhand CM pays tribute to ND Tiwari. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday paid floral tribute to Congress veteran leader Narayan Dutt Tiwari on his 96th birth and third death anniversary. The Chief Minister called Tiwari a 'popular, mass leader'.

Taking to Twitter, Dhami said, "Paying tributes to the popular mass leader of Uttarakhand, former Governor of Andhra Pradesh, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Shri Narayan Dutt Tiwari ji on his birth anniversary and death anniversary." Tiwari was the only politician to have served as the chief minister of two states, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Born on October 18, 1925, Tiwari served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice- from 1976-77, 1984-85, and then from 1988-89. He was also the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand from 2002 till 2007. In 1986-1987, he worked as the Minister for External Affairs in then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's cabinet. He was appointed as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh in 2007, a position that he continued till 2009.

He passed away at Delhi's Max Hospital following a kidney infection and multiple organ failure in 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021