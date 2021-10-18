Left Menu

Despite boycott call, rebel Cong MLA casts vote in poll for Deputy Speaker of UP Assembly

Despite Congress boycotting the election for Deputy Speaker of Uttar Pradesh Assembly that was held on Monday rebel party MLA Aditi Singh cast her vote at Vidhan Sabha hall.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 18-10-2021 15:31 IST
Congress MLA Aditi Singh at Vidhan Sabha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Despite Congress boycotting the election for Deputy Speaker of Uttar Pradesh Assembly that was held on Monday rebel party MLA Aditi Singh cast her vote at Vidhan Sabha hall. Congress leader today protested in the premises of Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha near the statue of Chaudhary Charan Singh demanding the dismissal of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Party leaders in the protest alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in the state was attempting to deflect people's attention from the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. A total of eight people including four farmers died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on October 3.

Ashish Mishra, son of the minister and accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident was sent to jail by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) after being produced before the Crime Branch on October 14. (ANI)

