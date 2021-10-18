Left Menu

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, NCP leader Sharad Pawar meet to discuss farmers, COVID relaxations

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar, among other leaders, met at the Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai on Monday to discuss issues related to farmers and COVID relaxations.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-10-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 15:36 IST
VIsuals of leader arriving at Mumbai guest house (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar, among other leaders, met at the Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai on Monday to discuss issues related to farmers and COVID relaxations. Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil, state deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and state Transport Minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab are also taking part in the meeting.

According to informed sources, several issues are being discussed in the meeting including issues related to farmers, COVID relaxations, extending the timings of restaurants. Later in the day, a meeting of the COVID task force is also scheduled to be held which will be presided over by the chief minister. According to a press release issued by the CMO, problems of transportation were also discussed in the meeting and that the chief minister directed to set up trauma centres near parking lots and check posts in every city. A delegation of Maharashtra truck tempo, tankers, bus transport federation met the Chief Minister in this meeting.

As cinema halls are scheduled to open from October 22 in the state, cinema owners and exhibitors association met the Chief Minister. "The CM has said that cinema halls must be reopened after checking all the norms and guidelines. Issues related to single screen also discussed in the meeting about the GST and other taxes," stated the CMO.

"Waiver or reduction of traffic tax on heavy vehicles, relief measures to transporters who are facing difficulties due to COVID and diesel inflation and setting up of parking terminals for trucks and other heavy vehicles were also discussed in the meeting," it added. Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 1,715 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total active cases in the state stand at 28,631, as per the state health bulletin on Sunday.

Mumbai on Sunday recorded zero death due to COVID-19 for the first time since the pandemic began in March last year. (ANI)

