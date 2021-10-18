Left Menu

Plea in SC seeking judicial enquiry into affairs of NCB, Mumbai, protection of fundamental rights of Aryan Khan

A Shiv Sena leader filed a petition in Supreme Court seeking a judicial enquiry into affairs of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and its officials at Mumbai and to protect the fundamental rights of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. The plea was filed by Mumbai-based Shiv Sena leader Kishore Tiwari in the wake of the arrest of Aryan Khan by NCB in a case of alleged seizure of drugs from a cruise ship in Mumbai.

The plea stated that NCB and its officials are involved in "dirty vendetta affairs" targeting select film celebrities and few models for the last two years. The petition requested the top court to take suo moto cognisance in the matter to protect the fundamental rights of Aryan Khan who has been booked under the NDPS Act by NCB, Mumbai.

"I would like to request the court to order to institute special judicial investigation and enquiry to unearth the role of NCB official," Tiwari said in the plea. The plea mentioned that it is high time the NCB be probed by a top court judge to unravel the truth.

Aryan Khan is currently lodged in Arthur Road jail in Mumbai. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2. (ANI)

