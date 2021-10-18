India's vaccination programme to be most effective in fighting COVID-19: Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed confidence that Indias vaccination programme will prove to be most effective in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and said that everyones participation in this is crucial. This achievement of Uttarakhand is very important in the countrys fight against the pandemic, Modi said in his tweet.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed confidence that India's vaccination programme will prove to be most effective in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and said that everyone's participation in this is crucial. He made the comments while congratulating the people of Uttarakhand following Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's tweet that the state had administered the first dose of vaccine to all eligible persons. This achievement of Uttarakhand is very important in the country's fight against the pandemic, Modi said in his tweet.
