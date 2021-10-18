QUOTE BOX-Powell, the first Black U.S. secretary of state, remembered as "phenomenal leader"

Colin Powell, the first Black U.S. secretary of state and top military officer, died on Monday at the age of 84 due to complications from COVID-19. He was fully vaccinated, his family said in a statement on Facebook. Following are reactions from politicians and military leaders:

ROBERT CHARLES, WHO SERVED AS ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF STATE UNDER POWELL - FOX NEWS "This was probably one of the greatest men to live during my lifetime. He was both a good and a great man... He had a great sense of humor. He deeply cared about people ... He was a friend to all; he did not take things personally. That was probably one of the ways that he got to the points in life that he got to. He was an incredibly compassionate person. He cared about everyone." "He was decent an honest with people. Integrity was always at the forefront... this was a guy who truly walked the walk; he lived the words that he spoke... always optimistic."

RETIRED U.S. GENERAL MARK HERTLING - CNN "He was a terrific solder, a phenomenal leader."

U.S. SENATOR OF VIRGINIA MARK WARNER ON TWITTER "General Powell was a patriot and a public servant. May he rest in peace."

